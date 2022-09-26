DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Achieves $2.97 Million

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $293.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

