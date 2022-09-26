Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 716.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $336.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.45 and its 200 day moving average is $362.42. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

