DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $596,964.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 24,110,053 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

