DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $686.44 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $686.44 million and $4.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 904,996,972 coins and its circulating supply is 592,294,419 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

