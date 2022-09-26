DeFIRE (CWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $270,227.45

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One DeFIRE coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFIRE has a market capitalization of $270,227.45 and approximately $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFIRE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
DeFIRE Coin Profile
DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeFIRE Coin Trading
