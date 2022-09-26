DeGate (DG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,521.00

DeGate (DG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, DeGate has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $15,521.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,094,507 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

