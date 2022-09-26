Dego Finance Price Down 5.8% This Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00008291 BTC on exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 10,148,348 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance/home.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance.In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together.DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

