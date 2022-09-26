DeHive Hits 1-Day Volume of $62,666.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $473,851.00 and $62,666.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive was first traded on April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,105,600 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.