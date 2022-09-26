DekBox (DEK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,040.00

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DekBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DekBox has a market capitalization of $120,204.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004716 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.01642716 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035845 BTC.

DekBox Coin Profile

DEK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DekBox is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DekBox

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DekBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DekBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

