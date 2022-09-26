Delta (DELTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.55 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Delta has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delta coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.66 or 1.09881268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00055637 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063200 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

