Delta (DELTA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,598.00

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Delta has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.73 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005697 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065361 BTC.

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

