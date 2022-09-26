delta.theta Price Tops $0.0150 (DLTA)

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One delta.theta coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. delta.theta has a market cap of $804,705.42 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

delta.theta Profile

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

delta.theta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade delta.theta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy delta.theta using one of the exchanges listed above.

