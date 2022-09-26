delta.theta Price Tops $0.0150 (DLTA)

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One delta.theta coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. delta.theta has a market cap of $804,705.42 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
delta.theta Profile
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
delta.theta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for delta.theta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for delta.theta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.