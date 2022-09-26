Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $78.77 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

