Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.75 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €5.67 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a one year high of €7.92 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

