Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.32 ($18.69) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.81 and its 200 day moving average is €18.22.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

