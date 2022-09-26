DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.03 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and $20.03 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $899.01 or 0.04540911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 40,000 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

