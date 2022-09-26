dForce Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.00 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. dForce has a total market cap of $32.00 million and $1.31 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce Profile

dForce’s launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,926,175 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

