DFSocial Gaming Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $85,049.05 and $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

