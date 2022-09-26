dFuture Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4,386.06 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One dFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,386.06 and $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dFuture has traded down 91.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000349 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.