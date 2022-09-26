Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,286,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.39. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

