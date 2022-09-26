Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CARE opened at C$2.50 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

