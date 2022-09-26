Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Reaches $11.50 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00016058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,710,876 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

