Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $75,675.26 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $75,675.26 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003037 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030071 BTC.
Digitalcoin Coin Profile
Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,589,216 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.
Buying and Selling Digitalcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
