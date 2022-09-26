disBalancer (DDOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $247,875.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $247,875.00 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

