Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
