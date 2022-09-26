Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 7.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.