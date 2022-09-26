Doctors Coin (DRS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,273.00

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $962,459.88 and $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.