Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Hits $438.50

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Doge Killer has a market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for $438.50 or 0.02180015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

