Dogecoin Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.32 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00277390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017298 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029344 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,237,836,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

