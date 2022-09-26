DogeFather (FATHER) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $32,767.39 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
DogeFather Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DogeFather Coin Trading
