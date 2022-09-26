DogemonGo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $632,779.59 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. DogemonGo has a market cap of $632,779.59 and $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogemonGo Coin Profile

DogemonGo’s launch date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

