Don-key (DON) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011050 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Don-key Profile
Don-key was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
