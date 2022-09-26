Donut Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $130,106.81 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

