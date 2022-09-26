Donut Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $130,106.81 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
