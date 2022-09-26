DOOR (DOOR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.14 Million

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, DOOR has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. DOOR has a market cap of $16.14 million and $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOOR alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DOOR is doorcoin.org.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.