Dotmoovs (MOOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $248,356.00

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $248,356.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official website is www.dotmoovs.com. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs.”

