Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

