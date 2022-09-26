Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $233.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $230.62 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

