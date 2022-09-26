Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.84.

NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.35. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

