Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,661 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,686,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

