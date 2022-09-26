DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Critical Comparison

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74% VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and VIQ Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.26 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.16 VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.70 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -1.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VIQ Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DouYu International and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 93.38%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.91%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

DouYu International beats VIQ Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

