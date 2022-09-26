DuckDaoDime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,582.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00012496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,178 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

