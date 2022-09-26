DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 3.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.