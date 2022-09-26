Dusk Network (DUSK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $56.30 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”



