Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

