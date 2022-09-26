e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0494 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $849,036.33 and $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030071 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,669 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,512 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

