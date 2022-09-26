e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

