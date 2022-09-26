Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of EGLE opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

