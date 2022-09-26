Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.81. 2,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 395,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGLE. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $12,815,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.56%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

