Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.