EasyFi (EZ) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $445,371.42 and $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.94 or 1.09872596 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006635 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058225 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064508 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
About EasyFi
EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.
Buying and Selling EasyFi
