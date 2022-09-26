EasyFi (EZ) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $445,371.42 and $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.94 or 1.09872596 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064508 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a universal layer 2 lending protocol built for DeFi focused on scalability, composability, and adoption. It has been designed as an open network infrastructure to run on public networks to facilitate an end to end lending & borrowing of digital assets and related financial products. EasyFi native token ‘EASY’ will be used for the following key functions: Governance: $EASY token will enable users to be able to play part in the protocol’s governance as EasyFi is going to become a DAO and enable the community to control various governance decisions w.r.t. Running the protocol. Protocol Incentivization: will enable users to earn rewards from time to time and provide them with voting rights in the upkeep of the protocol and continuous development. Staking rewards: $EASY token will enable various projects to launch their lending and borrowing markets on the EasyFi network hence will enable them to reward the users to stake $EASY tokens for earning rewards in form of tokens of the respective markets and interact with corresponding markets on the protocol. Cross market interaction: EasyFi is the first protocol in the DeFi space to enable dual token farming, hence enabling various markets being launched on EASYFI to be able to incentivize EASYFi users to interact with those respective markets. Cross Chain Settlement: $EASY tokens will be used as a cross-chain settlement instrument in the various bridges created to communicate and share the liquidity with various other sidechain and main chains being built over a period of time like Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

