Eden Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $313,152.73 and $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.95 or 1.09992456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058968 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064778 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

